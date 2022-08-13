Proposal to build drag racing circuits much awaited by motoring fans

KUALA NERUS: The proposal to build a drag racing circuit in each state, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) today, is much-awaited news by motorsports fans in the country.

One of them, Mohamad Amin Anuar Azman, 23, said the circuits would allow young people to hone their skills in motorsports as well as serve as an avenue to produce the second batch of professional racers who are expected to represent the country in the future.

“Thank you to the Prime Minister for making the announcement which will also dispel any negative perception society might have against motorcycling enthusiasts like us who even label us as ‘mat rempit’ (daredevil motorcylists) and such,” he said when met by Bernama at the RXZ Members 4.0 Programme Year 2022 at the Terengganu International Drag Strip in Gong Badak near here today.

Organised by the Terengganu X Pacers Recreational Sports Club, the event was officiated by Ismail Sabri. Also present was Terengganu Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Mohamad Amin Anuar, who is from Kota Bharu, arrived in Terengganu with 30 of his friends riding Yamaha RXZ motorcycles and expressed their hope that the proposed circuits will be built soon.

Earlier in his speech, the Prime Minister said the government plans to build a race circuit dedicated to drag racing in every state in a move to empower the development of motorsports in the country.

The Prime Minister said the proposal would be included in the 2023 Budget which will be tabled in October.

Meantime, an employee in the private sector Che Nadiah Che Musa, 35 said she supported the proposal because it would help to strengthen the friendly relationship between motorsports fans

“Maybe many are not aware that these motorcycle groups are actually beneficial like promoting cooperation among members. For example, if a road users suddenly suffer a mishap or an accident, these motorcycle groups are the first to stop and offer assistance even though they do not know each other.

“The proposal to build a circuit can also attract young people who so far have shown their talents on the road, endangering the lives of other road users by switching to show off their skills on the circuit which is safer,” she said.

Che Nadiah, who is from Kerteh in Kemaman, also said that motoring programmes such as the RXZ Members 4.0 Program in 2022 should be increased as it helps motorsport enthusiasts expand their network of contacts.

Today's programme is the fourth time Che Nadiah has attended since 2017 and she came to the event riding her own Yamaha RXZ motorcycle.-Bernama