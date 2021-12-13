Proposed S'wak telco not white elephant project

KUCHING: The proposed Sarawak telecommunication company is not a white elephant project but a noble policy that will propel Sarawak into becoming a powerhouse in digital economy.

Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) general manager Dr Zaidi Razak explained that the setting up of such a telecommunication entity would enable Sarawak to transform the livelihoods of its people towards a more advanced economy through not only using Internet of Things (IoT) but more into Internet of Everything (IoE).

“The proposed setting up of a Sarawak telecommunication company is a much bigger agenda than merely having better telecommunication coverage per se.

“Having our own telecommunication company will allow Sarawak to have its own autonomy and allow us to tap into our potential in all fields of economy, including talent development,” he said in a statement today.

On Dec 12, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen reportedly said that Pakatan Harapan would not pursue ‘white elephant’ megaprojects, including a Sarawak telecommunications company, if it takes over as the state government.

Zaidi also stressed that with the setting up of the Sarawak telecommunication company, it would be able to propel the state further in order to tap the endless potential of digital economy.

For example, he said, many Sarawakians were now using the S Pay Global compared to when it was introduced.

“It has become the e-Wallet of choice for many in the major towns of Sarawak for their daily spending, such as in supermarkets, retail and F&B outlets,” he said.-Bernama