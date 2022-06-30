Prosecution asks Zahid to behave while testifying in court

PETALING JAYA: The prosecution today asked Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi(pix) to behave himself in the High Court while testifying during his corruption and money laundering trial, Malay Mail reports.

The report said Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran was annoyed when Zahid repeatedly did not give precise answers to her questions, and insisted on his own explanations that were not directed to her questions.

Raja Rozela had to remind Ahmad Zahid, just minutes after she had explained to him again about his role as a witness in court.

“Datuk Seri has to learn to respect the court ya, Datuk Seri, when I ask a question and that question is specific, you please answer the question specifically, unless I ask you to explain. I’m an officer of the court, I and your lawyers are officers of the court. We carry out duties to conduct proceedings for this court,” she had said minutes earlier before her caution.

Zahid was testifying in his defence over 47 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption and money laundering involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds.