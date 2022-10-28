Prosecution closes case in Siti Bainun's trial, court to decide on Nov 24

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in the trial of Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali (pix), who was charged with neglecting and mistreating a girl with Down syndrome known as Bella, has closed its case after calling 22 witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad who lead the team told the Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi that the prosecution was closing its case today right after the last witness, a water filter technician Mohamed Rezuan Satori, 25, completed his testimony.

The prosecution team also comprised deputy public prosecutors Zilfinaz Abbas, Zahida Zakaria, Fazeedah Faik and Shakira Aliana Alias.

The judge then ordered both parties to file their written submissions on Nov 18 before the court delivers its decision on Nov 24 on whether to free Siti Bainun of the charges or to call her to enter her defence.

Nor Azizah also said that the prosecution offered 15 witnesses to the defence, including several occupants of Rumah Bonda and Siti Bainun’s friends should she be called to enter her defence.

At today’s proceedings, Siti Bainun was represented by lawyers Nur'Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor, Mohammad Farhan Maaruf, Nurul Hafidzah Hassan and Nur Ellena Mohamed Razif.

Also present was one of the four lawyers, Datuk Khairul Anwar Rahmat, appointed by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to keep watching brief in the case.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the lawyers expressed their appreciation to all quarters involved in ensuring a smooth running of the trial.

“We have full faith in the court proceedings and hope that justice will be served for Bella at the end of this case and that what happened to Bella cannot be allowed to happen again in our society,” the statement read.

The trial began on March 30 after Siti Bainun, 30, pleaded not guilty to two charges of abuse and neglect which resulted in physical and emotional distress to the 13-year-old girl.

She was alleged to have committed the offences at a condominium in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021 and was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years or a fine of RM50,000, or both, if convicted.-Bernama