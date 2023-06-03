Prosecution closes its case against ex-Labuan MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution has closed its case, after calling 24 witnesses, in the corruption trial of former Labuan Member of Parliament, Datuk Rozman Isli (pix), who is accused of using his position to obtain an employment contract for Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn (LLPM).

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Feisal Mohd Azmi, who led the prosecution team, informed Sessions Court Judge, Rozina Ayob, that Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer, Mohd Ahyar Salleh Hudin, 40, was the last prosecution witness.

Rozina ordered both parties to file written submissions on or before April 4, for final clarification of the submissions on April 6, and will set another date for a decision on whether Rozman should be called to enter his defence.

At today’s proceedings, Rozman was represented by lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali.

Among the prosecution witnesses who were called to testify, beginning on Aug 11 last year, were former Labuan Port Authority (LPL) board member, Zulkurnain Ayub; former deputy secretary-general (Management) Ministry of Transport, Datuk Chua Kok Ching and Labuan Port Authority (LPL) Development and Investment Committee secretary, Hida Jerman.

Rozman, 59, is charged as an official of a public body, the deputy chairman of the Labuan Port Authority, to have used his position to obtain gratification, namely an employment contract as the operator for Dermaga Merdeka Pelabuhan Labuan for LLPM, in which his father and younger brother have an interest.

The offence was allegedly committed at the TKSU Meeting Room, Level 9, Ministry of Transport, Jalan Tun Hussein, Precinct 4, Putrajaya, between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on March 21, 2018.

He is charged under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act and can be punished under Section 24(1) of the same law, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted. -Bernama