Prosecution drops appeal against decision to stay Peter Anthony’s sentence, conviction

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today struck out the prosecution’s appeal against the Sessions Court’s decision here which allowed the application of former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony to stay his sentence and conviction for using falsified documents.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan struck out the appeal after Deputy Public Prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah informed that the prosecution had withdrawn the appeal on Oct 28.

Mohamed Zaini said this during today’s case management which was also attended by lawyer S. Devanandan, representing Peter.

On Aug 5, the prosecution filed an appeal against the Sessions Court decision which allowed Peter’s application.

Peter, 51, filed the application to enable him to contest in the 15th General Election.

However, during nomination day on Nov 5, the Election Commission (EC) rejected Peter’s nomination papers to contest the Tenom parliamentary seat on the grounds that Peter still had a pending court case.

On May 26, Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi sentenced Peter to three years’ jail and a fine of RM50,000, in default 15 months’ jail, after he was found guilty of forging a letter for a Mechanical and Electrical Systems maintenance work at Universiti Malaysia Sabah in 2014. -Bernama