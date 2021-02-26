Prosecution fails to establish prima facie, labourer escapes hangman’s noose

GEORGE TOWN: A labourer escaped the hangman’s noose when the High Court here today acquitted and discharged him on two counts of trafficking in 2,601 grammes of the monoacetylmorphine and heroin drugs four years ago.

Judge Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid made the ruing after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Tang Chin Tart, 56, at the end of the prosecution’s case.

He said this was based on the conflicting testimony by the arresting officer and the assistant arresting officer.

“The prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case on both the charges and also failed to prove that the accused had knowledge of the drugs,” he added.

On the first count, Tang was charged with 107.4 grammes of monoacetylmorphine and heroin at a house in Lebuh Sungai Pinang at 10.15 pm on May 8, 2017.

He was also charged with trafficking in 2,493.6 grammes of monoacetylmorphine at the same place, time and date.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Teh Li Siew, while Tang was represented by lawyers Ranjit Singh Sandhu and V. Santhiran. — Bernama