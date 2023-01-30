Prosecution withdraws appeals to forfeit monies totalling RM21.7m from 11 entities including Pekan Umno

PUTRAJAYA: The prosecution today withdrew its appeals to forfeit monies totalling RM21.7 million belonging to 11 entities and individuals, including Pekan Umno and the Johor Umno Liaison Committee, allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (IMDB) funds.

The others are from Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd, Jakel Trading, Barisan Nasional Johor Bahru division, Mediaedge CIA Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Sarawak United People’s Party, director for Strategic Engagement Media Sdn Bhd (CENSE Media) Sim Sai Hoon, AGA Touch Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Yayasan Persatuan Bekas Anggota Kemas Malaysia (Yayasan PBAKM) and former land and cooperative development minister Tan Sri Kasitah Gaddam.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamal Bahrin Omar notified the Court of Appeal three-member Bench today that the prosecution has withdrawn its appeals against the eleven respondents.

The notice of discontinuance of the appeals was filed on Friday (Jan 27).

Kamal Bahrin also told the court that monies that were seized would be returned to the respondents.

Justice Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said, who presided with Justices Datuk Abu Bakar Jais and Datuk Supang Lian, then struck out the appeals.

The prosecution were unsuccessful in the High Court to forfeit RM700,000 from Pekan Umno, RM100,000 from Yayasan PBAKM,

RM628,314 from Jakel Trading, RM10,747,042.77 from Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd, RM677,872.55, from the Johor Umno Liaison Committee, RM957,395.65 from Johor Bahru Barisan Nasional

A separate High Court had also dismissed the prosecution’s appeal to forfeit RM100,000 from Kasitah, RM3 million belonging to AGA Touch (M) Sdn Bhd, an IT firm, RM41,261.64 from Sim Sai Hoon, the director of the research firm Centre for Strategic Engagement Sdn Bhd, RM188,138.26 from Sarawak United People’s Party and RM4,631,602 from Mediaedge CIA.

Meanwhile, the court fixed March 28 for hearing of the appeals brought by Pahang MCA Liaison Committee, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and the family of the late former Paya Besar Member of Parliament and Umno division head Datuk Seri Abdul Manan Ismail.

This is to enable them to file their respective representations to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) following the prosecution’s stand to withdraw its appeals for the eleven cases.

Justice Kamaludin, chairing the Bench, said there must be consistency since the prosecution has withdrawn its appeal for the eleven cases.

He then suggested that counsels for the three cases submit their representations to the AGC.

The Court of Appeal judge (Justice Kamaludin) then ordered the three parties to go for case management.

A case management was subsequently conducted before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli who then set March 28 for hearing for the three appeals. He also gave the parties until Feb 10 to submit their representations to the AGC.

Three separate High Courts had allowed the prosecution’s application to forfeit monies totalling RM2.1 million from Pahang MCA Liaison Committee, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and Abdul Manan’s family.

The 14 cases today are among 41 entities from which the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) sought to recover assets said to have been paid for using funds from 1MDB. -Bernama