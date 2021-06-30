ProSPEC helps young doctors open own clinics: Mara Director

SEREMBAN: The U.n.i Clinic Programme under the Professional Entrepreneur Development Programme (ProSPEC) of the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) has helped three young doctors to be business owners by opening their own clinics.

Negeri Sembilan Mara director Mimi Mazlin Mohamed Yusof said the programme was the agency’s initiative to produce Bumiputera entrepreneurs from among the professionals such as those who are involved in the medical field.

“Doctors who manage clinics under the programme are qualified and have experience working at government clinics or private clinics.

“They also have to undergo entrepreneurship development training programme for three weeks and upon completion, they can apply for business start-up funds amounting to RM300,000 from Mara to open their own clinic,“ she told reporters after visiting the U.n.i Forest Heights Clinic here yesterday.

She said two more clinics of the U.n.i programme under the supervision of the Negeri Sembilan office are located in Bandar Sri Sendayan and Bandar Ainsdale.

The U.n.i Clinic programme was launched in July 2018 involving 35 clinics with an allocation of RM10.8 million. -Bernama