Prospective Johor Exco to declare assets, undergo police, MACC vetting: Sultan of Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Those nominated to be Johor state executive councillors (Exco) would have to declare their assets and undergo background checks by police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar(pix).

The Sultan said this at an hour-long audience he granted to newly appointed Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi here yesterday.

Sultan Ibrahim also advised all elected representatives to close ranks and work together to develop Johor now that the Johor state election was over.

“I subscribe to (former Menteri Besar) Datuk Hasni Mohammad’s words, that there are no political ideologies and parties that are bigger and more important than Johor Darul Ta’zim.

“Those who are not appointed as state Exco members should not be disappointed. All can still serve to the best of their ability,” Sultan Ibrahim said on his official Facebook page, adding that the academic qualifications of all nominees should also be checked for their authenticity.

“The Menteri Besar should immediately replace any Exco members who failed to perform their duties. I have also advised the Menteri Besar to focus on his duty and responsibility to serve the people and the state.

“In the early stage, Datuk Onn should cooperate with Datuk Hasni by seeking his views or advice,” Sultan Ibrahim said.

On Tuesday, the Machap assemblyman was sworn in as the 19th Menteri Besar before Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Serene here.

In the state polls on Saturday, Onn Hafiz, 43, won the seat by a 6,543-vote majority in a four-cornered contest against Azlisham Azahar of Perikatan Nasional, R. Sangaran of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance and Datuk Dr Sharuddin Md Salleh of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.-Bernama