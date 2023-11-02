Prostitution ring led by Indonesian 'Mummy' busted

PUTRAJAYA: A prostitution ring masterminded by a foreigner has been busted in an enforcement operation conducted around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor on Feb 9.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix) said three entertainment centres and transit houses were raided, while a total of 36 individuals - 27 Indonesian women, two Vietnamese women, four Thai women and a Bangladeshi customer, along with two local men working as caretakers - were arrested.

“Gathered intelligence had indicated that the ring was led by an Indonesian woman called ‘Mummy’ who acted as a madam, managing and tending to the foreign women engaged in prostitution at several of the entertainment centres.

“The ring managed to rake in an estimated profit of around RM2,888,000 from the illicit activities,” he said in a statement here today.

Some of those arrested were found to possess social visit passes, student passes, or documents linked to the work recalibration programme, while checks revealed that the stamps for social visit passes were fake.

Those arrested will be investigated for offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Immigration Regulations 1963, he said, adding that the foreign nationals are being detained at the Semenyih Immigration Depot while the two Malaysians have also been arrested under the same Acts. -Bernama