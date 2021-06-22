ProtechHealth, Selgate forge coorperation to spur immunisation programme

KUALA LUMPUR: ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth) will be registering and training 16 clinics owned by SELGATE Healthcare Sdn Bhd (Selgate) as well as more than 1,200 Selgate panel clinics to further spur the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme especially in Selangor.

According to a joint statement by ProtectHealth and Selgate, ProtectHealth will provide training to clinics under Selgate from June 23 .

The training involved immunisation programme policy, vaccination model, information technology and system requirements, vaccine cold-chain management, vaccine shot handling, side effects management, vaccination management monitoring and so on.

“The registration process and several training series will be handled by ProtectHealth as it involved private medical practitioners under Selgate in Selangor and those under the General Practitioners Vaccination Centre (PPVGP) model as well as mega PPV and industry PPV which are handled by ProtectHealth.

“This strategic collaboration will enable the transfer of knowledge to Selgate to start Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme (SCVP) using vaccine bought directly from Pharmaniaga Berhad,“ said the statement.

According to the statement, data of vaccine recipients will be coordinated through MySejahtera to ensure no one is left behind from vaccination apart from reporting complete and accurate data at national level.

ProtectHealth is the non-profit subsidiary of the Ministry of Health (MOH) and was given the mandate to register, provide training, monitor quality , analyse and report as well as payment to all private general practitioners involved in the immunisation programme.

ProtectHealth also trains non-governmental organisations for the programme.

Selgate is a subsidary of the Selangor government which was given the mandate to implement SCVP as a supporting measure to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. -Bernama