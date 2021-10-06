Protecting our planet starts with us

THE rain over the past few days in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur has been met with some relief as we are currently experiencing hot weather in the country. It is not a new phenomenon as many parts of Malaysia have been experiencing extremely hot weather these past few months.

This extreme weather pattern is not unique to Malaysia as other nations globally have recorded similar patterns. The most recent weather incident is the winter storm that took place in Texas in February. According to scientists, the main cause for these incidents is none other than climate change.

The earth’s temperature has been rising by 0.08°C per decade since 1880, and the rate of warming over the past 40 years is more than twice, i.e. 0.18°C per decade since 1981.

Even though the world went into lockdown last year, 2020 was the second warmest year on record, based on temperature data reported by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Scientists have attributed the “fever” that our Earth is experiencing to large concentration of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the atmosphere.

Among the various GHG, the two most dangerous are none other than carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane.

The major CO2 emitters that are responsible for this include industrial sectors such as power generation, steel and petrochemical plants, as well as transport sectors where fossil fuels are used extensively. We are now at a critical stage and need to act seriously on climate change.

The Paris agreement in 2015, with a total of 196 signatories, aims to keep the global temperature rise by 2°C above pre-industrial level, and pursue efforts to limit the rise to 1.5°C. In response, some countries have announced their national targets accordingly. For instance, developed countries such as the United Kingdom, Japan and Korea have announced their net zero GHG emission by year 2050, while aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

In Malaysia, our intended nationally-determined contribution signed after the Paris agreement remains identical, i.e. to reduce GHG emission intensity of GDP (gross domestic product) by 45% by 2030, relative to the emission intensity of GDP in 2005.

Climate change has been identified as a national challenge to be addressed through the Malaysia Grand Challenge (MGC). One of the 30 niche areas in the 10-10 Malaysian Science, Technology, Innovation and Economic (MySTIE) Framework, energy has been adopted as one of the MGC.

In order to build a more sustainable and green Malaysia, there is a need to increase renewable energy contribution to primary energy supply. In 2018, the primary energy supply was only 7.2%, and this included large hydropower.

Through the MGC, innovative solutions in areas such as diversified renewable energy sources, energy storage systems and microgrid systems are yet to be found. But once it materialises, it will enable us to migrate from a carbon-intensive energy system to a climate-resilient energy system, which will have innovative and cost-effective energy storage systems that are stable and efficient, and improve access to energy in remote areas. This will reduce our CO2 emissions and assist with meeting the GHG target by the end of the decade.

Reduction of our carbon-based energy practices will reduce pollution, which will have a multiplier effect on other sectors of the economy, like water and food security. One of the important strategies is to expedite growth in the renewable energy sector.

The Peninsular Malaysia Generation Development Plan 2020 (covering 2021-2039) aims to develop more renewables for the power generation sector, aiming to reach a target of 31% clean energy in the power mix by year 2025, a rise from the previous 20% target.

Some of the incentives such as Green Investment Tax Allowance and Green Income Tax Exemption may encourage the growth of renewable energy in the country.

Applications for Green Investment Tax Allowance are to be submitted to the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC), whereas applications for the Green Income Tax Exemption are to be submitted to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

It is also worth noting that the recently formed Malaysian Climate Change Action Council (MyCAC) has proposed a total of six approaches to combat climate change issues, that include carbon trading, green recovery plan, strengthening governance through stakeholders, and more.

MyCAC will also implement the Low Carbon Mobility Development Plan 2021-2030, with increased use of electric vehicles and low-carbon transport. This will lead to a reduction of 165 million tonnes of CO2, along with fuel savings of RM150 billion over 10 years.

The National Low Carbon City Master Plan will also be implemented by local authorities and at state government levels. It would be good to follow in the footsteps of four cities that are now part of the Low Carbon Cities Framework – Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, Bandar Iskandar and Kuala Lumpur.

There are many efforts being carried out at the national level. As citizens, there are things that we can do at a personal level to assist with reducing greenhouse gases. For instance, we can save electricity by turning off unused lights, and by setting a higher temperature for our air-conditioning units. We could also switch to energy-efficient home appliances by purchasing products that have a 5-star energy efficient decal. By doing this, we can save money as well as pay less in our electricity bill, apart from reducing CO2 emission.

The avoidance of plastic bags is also good practice, as it will lead to reduced consumption of crude oil directly, which is highly polluting.

It would also be a good move to take public transport as a good lifestyle choice that can help protect Mother Earth.

A single-passenger car releases 171gm of CO2 for a 1km travel, while a train will only release 41gm of CO2 for the same distance. Another good practice is cultivating your own garden in your home – it will not only help reduce CO2 but enable you to consume healthy vegetables.

Let us do what we can to make the world a better place to live in. Our habits today will enable our descendants to continue living on Mother Earth, rather than having to migrate to Mars!