Proton Global Services appoints Industrial Labs as PV system supplier

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Edar Sdn Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Proton Global Services Sdn Bhd (PGS) has appointed Industrial Laboratories Sdn Bhd (Industrial Labs) as its second solar photovoltaic (PV) system supplier to expand its solar power adoption in its network of dealers and vendors.

The appointment is part of the carmaker’s energy sustainability ini-tiatives as it seeks to lower its carbon emissions.

PGS CEO Lee Yeet Chuan said in a statement today that new energy is one of its core business activities.

“Aside from promoting and implementing the use of solar energy to our dealers and vendors, we have also overseen the installation of a solar farm at Proton’s Tanjung Malim plant, capable of producing 12MWp and generating potential energy bill savings of up to RM3.5 million per year for Proton for 25 years,” Lee said.

Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah said Malaysia has committed to be carbon neutral by 2050 so manufacturers such as Proton will play a pivotal role to help reduce the country’s carbon emission levels.

“Beyond the score card, however, Proton has a responsibility as a national automotive brand to play an active role to help Malaysia reach its carbon neutral goal by 2050, which is why we will continue to promote more green initiatives within the company and to our ecosystem for the foreseeable future,” he said. – Bernama