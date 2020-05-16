Proton introduces new SOP for customers safety

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd has introduced a new set of standard operating procedures (SOP) for its service outlets as it expects to receive a high number of customers who want to get their car serviced.

In a statement today, the national carmaker said these measures are intended for the safety of Proton’s customers and are critical after almost two months of inactivity.

Among the new steps Proton has implemented at every service centre are an appointment has to be made before coming to the outlet and walk-in customers will not be received.

Others are social distancing tags have been placed at every registration counter, service advisor table, payment counter, as well as the customers’ waiting area.

Customers will be required to undergo a body temperature check before entering the premise and are also required to fill up a health declaration form.

“Hand sanitiser will be provided at registration counters, while safety posters have also been put up in all service centres. Every car will be sanitised after it has been serviced and before it is handed back to its owner,” Proton said.

General manager of after sales Tan Kang Leng said as an additional measure to prevent crowding, Proton has restricted the number of appointments it accepts every day.

“In order to control the number of staff and customers present in one place at the same time, we have to come out with a strategy on how to expedite every process, from registration to handing over a customer’s car,” he added. -Bernama