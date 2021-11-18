PRS submits three names to defend Baleh state seat

SIBU: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) have submitted three candidates to contest the Baleh state seat in the 12th Sarawak state election, said the party's Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

He said the names had been sent to Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is the Chief Minister and also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, for consideration.

“We view the Baleh seat as being very important, there are two or three individuals who want to contest the seat and we have proposed their names.

“Like in a football team, if one player is injured, there is still a reserve. So, we had to send additional names, it’s up to the Chief Minister to make a decision,” he said, without divulging the names of the three candidates.

Snowdan was met by reporters after he had presented a mock cheque and a letter of approval for grant for Sarawak Missionary Schools 2021 (Roman Catholic Diocese Of Sibu) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sacred Heart.

A total of four secondary schools and 19 primary schools received aid amounting to RM2,760,000.

He said the people of Baleh needed a good leader to continue the legacy of growth that had been carried out by former PRS president, the late Tan Sri James Masing, and urged party supporters to back whoever is chosen by the GPS chairman.

Asked about the possibility of the party fielding a newcomer for the Ngemah state seat, Snowdan replied: “Possible”.

The incumbent, Alexander Vincent, won the Ngemah seat with a majority of just 154 votes at the 11th state election, compared to a majority of 990 votes at the previous election.

“If we do the mathematics, we will know. The numbers have deteriorated. We are not saying he cannot win, but we must have reserves, so we sent additional names.

“We, as a party, want to win, so we must plan our strategy,” he added.-Bernama