PSI project: Govt ready to listen to fishermen's concerns, objections - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government is ready to listen to the concerns or objections raised by the local fishermen regarding the Penang South Islands (PSI) reclamation project.

“If they want to raise their objections, we will listen and the state government will also provide an explanation (about the project),” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at the Jamiul Ehsan Mosque in Kampung Kubu Gajah in Sungai Buloh here today.

Also present was Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Anwar said the PSI project had so far obtained conditional approval based on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report.

“The EIA approval was obtained based on 71 conditions. We shall look into that. I have also raised several concerns on behalf of the fishermen and multi-racial residents, so let the process take its course,” he said.

Prior to this, Penang Fishermen’s Association voiced fear for their livelihoods following the proposed implementation of the PSI reclamation project and expressed disappointment in the prime minister’s lack of response.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow on Tuesday announced that the EIA report for the project has obtained approval from the Putrajaya Department of Environment (DOE) dated April 11 based on 71 stipulated conditions.

He said the approved EIA report would be uploaded to the Penang Infrastructure Corporation website for public reference.

The PSI reclamation project is to develop three artificial islands, with an area of approximately 1,700 hectares in the waters of Permatang Damar Laut, near Bayan Lepas. -Bernama