PSM remains member of OCM for now: Norza

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association (PSM) remains an affiliate of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) for the time being although the association is not recognised by international sepak takraw governing bodies.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the parent body did not want to rush into making a decision on the matter, so as not to affect the grassroots development of the sport.

He also confirmed that OCM received an application from a new sepak takraw entity in the country, the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Confederation (MSC) to become an affiliate member of the parent body late last night.

“This matter was hotly discussed and at length in the meeting earlier, with the presence of Sports Commissioner (PJS) Ibrahim Mohd Yusof. We assume that whatever decision is made by PJS, it should not be rushed because OCM will look at it in terms of the importance of the sport.

“We will ask the Legal Committee chaired by Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos to study the sepak takraw crisis thoroughly, and the decision will be discussed further,“ he told a press conference after chairing the OCM executive board meeting at Wisma OCM today.

He said OCM also did not agree with the indication from PSJ to withdraw PSM’s approval, and instead hopes that PJS would wait for its decision.

The contingent to the Hanoi SEA Games in May is placed under the auspices of OCM and the National Sports Council (NSC).

Norza said the meeting also agreed to set up an OCM Membership Committee to be chaired by the OCM president, to evaluate and set the latest criteria for the admission of new affiliates.

He said apart from the MSC, there were also applications from entities such as the Malaysian Teqball Association, the Malaysian Arm Wrestling Federation and the Cheerleading Association and Register of Malaysia to become members of OCM.

“Among the criteria discussed is how many members the association itself has, because it involves grassroots development, the position of audited accounts, developments in governance and the tournaments (it) organised.

“We have very comprehensive criteria that are subject to the constitution and this is proven through its very existence (as an association) for a sufficiently long time. If not, all kinds of associations (would apply to) become affiliates. If you do not meet the criteria as an affiliate member, you may become an associate member,” he explained.

The national sepak takraw crisis began when the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF) removed PSM in May 2021 after its then president Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail, in his capacity as ASTAF deputy president, sent a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Feb 24 last year.

Last Saturday, ASTAF accepted the MSC as its affiliate member after the Office of the Sports Commissioner as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports supported the MSC’s application.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim told reporters that PSM remains a body registered with the Office of the Sports Commissioner and can carry out activities related to local sepak takraw.

“PSM is still registered. We will see its suitability based on our Act (Sports Development Act 1997). However, PSM cannot be involved in external (international) activities because it is no longer a member of international bodies,” he said.

