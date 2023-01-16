PTPTN offers nearly RM500,000 to 138 winners of 2023 savings campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) today launched its savings campaign, Cabutan WOW! Simpan SSPN 2023 by offering a total cash prize worth nearly RM500,000 to 138 winners.

Ministry of Higher Education secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Razak Jaafar (pix) said during the programme’s launch today, the campaign consisted of an annual draw (from Jan 1 until Dec 31) and five series draws.

He said the series draws comprised WOW! Gong Xi Ang Pow from Jan 1 till Feb 28, Syoknya Raya (March 1-May 31), Merdeka (Jun 1-Aug 31), Superheroes (Sept 1-Oct 31) and Y.E.S 2023 (Nov 1-Dec 31).

Abdul Razak said those wanting to participate in the programme were required to open an account or make additional savings amount under the National Education Scheme (Simpan SSPN) throughout the campaign period.

“Every RM100 deposited under the Simpan SSPN Prime scheme during the campaign period will be eligible for one draw while RM50 under Simpan SSPN Plus will be automatically eligible for two draws,“ he said.

He also advised depositors to download the myPTPTN application from Google Playstore, Apple Appstore and Huawei AppGallery to facilitate transactions to allow them to get more chances.

“Simpan SSPN Prime depositors who deposit RM100 through myPTPTN will get five chances for the draws, while Simpan SSPN Plus depositors will get 10 chances if they deposit RM50 through myPTPTN,“ he said.

Elaborating, he said PTPTN was always committed to encouraging good savings habits in line with the PTPTN Strategic Plan 2021-2025 to make Simpan SSPN the main savings product for education in Malaysia, adding that the product continued to be a competitive product with various privileges and benefits provided.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razak said on Dec 31 last year, PTPTN had recorded RM14.24 billion in SSPN savings deposits with a total of 5.73 million accounts.

During the ceremony, Abdul Razak presented certificates of appreciation to its strategic partners in 2022 marking the success of their collaboration to empower and inculcate savings habits through Simpan SSPN.

The recipients were the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council, the Sabah state government, MAF Veteran Foundation, Kao Laurier Malaysia and Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad.

“PTPTN always encourages the involvement of strategic partners in empowering savings through Simpan SSPN. Collaboration from all interested government agencies and corporate companies as contributors to the Simpan SSPN account is welcomed,“ he added. -Bernama