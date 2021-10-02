PTPTN's BMS 2021 to offer various benefits for education savings

KUALA LUMPUR: The community has the opportunity to enjoy various benefits for education savings through the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) Bulan Menabung Simpan SSPN 2021, better known as BMS 2021 programme.

PTPTN chairman Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the BMS 2021 month-long programme this October is being held in conjunction with World Savings Day which is celebrated on Oct 31 every year.

“With the theme Galaxy this time around, BMS 2021 will be different from the previous years as a host of activities and new contests have been organised for parents and their children.

“The activities include webinars, Bonding Chef Junior, Sembang Santai BMS 2021, financial forums, while for competitions we will have Simpan SSPN photography, junior chef, got talent, colouring contests and the #SuperheroSiManja challenge,“ he said during the virtual launch of BMS 2021 via PTPTN’s official Facebook today.

Elaborating, Wan Saiful said the programme to be live-streamed via PTPTN's official social media would also include Jelajah Simpan SSPN 2021 which is a corporate social responsibility event whereby PTPTN tithe contributions involving over RM500,000 would be distributed with the collaboration of state tithe centres and government agencies.

“Over 5,000 tithe recipients will receive donations in the form of SSPN Prime Savings account which is to ensure that they enjoy the benefits of savings through Simpan SSPN and to safeguard the future of their children’s education.

“In addition, PTPTN has also introduced Tabung Impian to attract new depositors to start saving and get existing depositors to continue to maintain their savings commitment,” he said.

Wan Saiful said BMS was designed and implemented by PTPTN since 2018 as a promotional programme in an effort to make Simpan SSPN products the community's preferred choice when starting to save money while enjoying special privileges.

“Simpan SSPN products include SSPN Prime and SSPN Plus. Simpan SSPN Prime is a savings instrument without a monthly commitment that provides privileges such as tax assessment relief of up to RM8,000, free takaful coverage, competitive dividends, matching grant of up to RM10,000 and government guaranteed savings.

“Simpan SSPN Plus offers six attractive and affordable packages with various privileges that will be enjoyed by depositors including takaful benefits of up to RM1.2 million and protection up to the age of 69 ,“ he said.

On World Savings Day, Wan Saiful said the main objective was to inculcate the habit of saving in people around the world, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic should not be an excuse not to develop saving habits.

“In fact, we should be using the services and facilities through digital platforms in line with various digitalisation initiatives that are gaining increasing attention during this pandemic.