Puad: Zahid pledged a ‘total clean-up’ of Umno

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has promised to carry out a ‘total clean-up’ of the party to wash away elements that could stunt Umno’s growth, according to Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Puad Zarkashi.

In his Facebook post, he explained that the deputy prime minister used his time during his special briefing to Umno delegates earlier today to guarantee that he will eliminate ‘those who hurl stones while hiding their hands’ from the party.

“They are harmful to Umno. They can be an obstacle to Umno’s successful new direction, which is to be presented during the Umno President’s policy speech this Friday,” Puad said in his post.

Puad did not drop any names in reference to Zahid’s speech vowing a ‘total clean-up’.

Various reports came out about Zahid revealing who were the 10 MPs that signed the statutory declarations (SD) supporting Perkatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister after the 15th General Election.