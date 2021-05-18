Public administration employees not superior to the people, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: Civil servants form the backbone of the country’s public administration, but lately questions have been raised about their loyalty and priorities.

There are allegations that civil servants are now more interested in serving their political agenda than meeting their responsibilities in ensuring the smooth running of government machinery.

As political commentator Prof Mohd Tajuddin Mond Rasdi said, there was a lot of opposition from civil servants to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

Tajuddin said the people’s assumption that civil servants are superior is incorrect. “After all, they are the people’s servants.”

Using a metaphor to illustrate the current situation, he said the civil service is like a vehicle with a political leader in the driver’s seat. “Rather than the politician, it is the citizens who should be at the wheel.”

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said last week that while each civil servant has his own ideology and political views, all of them are highly professional and impartial in carrying out their duties.

In response to a call for civil servants who do not agree with the government of the day to resign, Adnan said this gave the impression that civil servants are untrustworthy.

The civil service is inextricably intertwined with the political leadership. Many of the country’s political leaders today rose from the ranks of public administration.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin joined the Johor civil service as assistant secretary of training and scholarship after graduation in 1971. In the same year, he joined Umno.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was a teacher, while MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan served briefly in the police force.

Tajuddin said recent incidents and failures show that there is a need to overhaul the civil service. He was referring to the failure of the Education Ministry to act against a teacher who made a joke about rape, and former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s claim that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin was “meddling” in police affairs.

Senior fellow at the Malaysian Council of Professors Dr Jeniri Amir agreed that any friction between the administration and the civil service could cause problems, as evident from the lack of progress during the PH administration.

“It is the responsibility of civil servants to help the government of the day.”

Jeniri said people should not pass judgement based solely on Hamid’s accusation that Hamzah was pursuing a political agenda.

“Political stability is crucial and civil servants must put the interests of the rakyat ahead of their political interests.”