Public awareness of climate change increasing: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The level of public awareness on the effects of climate change in the country is increasing and efforts to empower it will be intensified by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia deputy director-general (Operations) Lim Ze Hui said the department will constantly interact with the public to ensure that the level of awareness can be improved from time to time.

“This effort can be carried out through a notification system regarding current weather developments so that Malaysians can get any latest information and this gives them awareness,” he said.

Lim said this as a guest on BernamaTV’s ‘Malaysia Petang Ini’ programme to talk on the ‘Future of Weather, Climate and Water Across Generations’ today.

According to Lim, to ensure the effectiveness of weather forecasting, MetMalaysia always adapts the latest technology on par with developed countries in addition to improving the observation system to enable early detection.

Regarding the 2023 World Meteorological Day which was celebrated today, he said the theme of ‘The Future of Weather, Climate and Water Across Generations’ focused on the importance of climate protection for the sake of environmental sustainability and the well-being of future generations.

“When we touch on the issue of generations, then we emphasise the element of ‘universal humanity’ and it is also related to the legacy that we leave behind, the legacy for future generations,” he said. -Bernama