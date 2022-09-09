Public Bank increases loan/ financing rates by 0.25%

KUALA LUMPUR: Public Bank will increase its standardised base rate (SBR), base rate (BR) and base lending rate (BLR) / base financing rate (BFR) by 0.25 per cent, effective Sept 12.

This is in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s move to increase the overnight policy rate by 25 basis points from 2.25 per cent to 2.50 per cent.

As such, Public Bank’s SBR will be at 2.50 per cent, in tandem with the overnight policy rate; while the BR will increase to 3.02 per cent from 2.77 per cent and the BLR/BFR will increase to 6.22 per cent from 5.97 per cent previously.

At the same time, its fixed deposit rates will also be adjusted upwards, effective on the same date.-Bernama