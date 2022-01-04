Public Bank launches PB Golden Fortune campaign

PETALING JAYA: In conjunction with the forthcoming Chinese New Year Celebration, Public Bank has launched the PB Golden Fortune Campaign, which is designed for customers who are looking for a diversified investment portfolio in the current low interest rate environment in achieving their financial goals.

Two exquisite limited edition auspicious gifts consisting of “24K Gold-Plated Twin Blessing of Health and Prosperity” and “24K Gold-Foiled Golden Charm of Abundances” will be offered under the PB Golden Fortune 2022 Campaign. Each gift represents an excellent piece of gold craft that symbolises prosperity and success and are only available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stock lasts.

There are two plans: PB Golden Plan and PB Fortune Plan for customer’s selection. Customers can participate in the campaign with the purchase of unit trust funds (UT) or insurance products and at the same time place deposit in selected current/savings accounts in order to get the exclusive gift(s). PB Golden Plan offers one “24K Gold-Foiled Golden Charm of Abundances” and PB Fortune Plan comes with one “24K Gold-Plated Twin Blessing of Health and Prosperity”.

Customers can choose from a vast selection of UT that cater to various investment strategies and risk tolerance levels in accordance with their risk appetite in order to achieve their financial goals.

Customer can also invest in Single Premium Investment-Linked Insurance Plan or syariah-compliant Single Contribution Investment-Linked Takaful Plan that provides insurance coverage/takaful protection upon death or total and permanent disability and investment returns.

Customer can select the PB Golden Plan or PB Fortune Plan to be rewarded with the limited edition auspicious gift or collect both designs by signing up for multiple plans.

The campaign is open to all new and existing individual Public Bank customers aged 18 years old and above. The campaign offer period is from Jan 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022.