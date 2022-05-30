Public Bank posts Q1 net profit of RM1.4b

PETALING JAYA: Public Bank Bhd posted a net profit of RM1.40 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q1), 8.6% lower than the RM1.53 billion in the corresponding quarter in 2021, primarily due to the imposition of the one-off prosperity tax introduced by the government for 2022.

Revenue was also lower at RM4.89 billion compared with RM5.03 billion a year ago.

Public Bank founder, chairman emeritus, director and adviser Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow (pix) said the overall operating environment remains highly challenging. However, the Public Bank group’s sound fundamentals, coupled with its vigilance and agility, continued to enable it to sustain financial resilience.

In Q1, the group continued to sustain a resilient net return-on-equity of 11.8% and efficient cost-to-income ratio of 33.2%.

As at the end of March 2022, the group’s total loans recorded an annualised growth of 5.3% to RM362.7 billion. Domestic loans grew stronger at an annualised rate of 5.9% to RM339.6 billion. This was mainly contributed by its retail sector, in particular financing for residential properties and hire-purchase financing.

Total loans approved rose by 14% in the first quarter of 2022, compared with the corresponding period in 2021. The group sustained its leading position in the residential properties, commercial properties and hire purchase financing with market share of 20.5%, 34.0% and 30.4% respectively.

In terms of funding, the group’s total customer deposits recorded an annualised growth of 4.6% to RM384.8 billion. Domestic deposits expanded at the same annualised rate of 4.6% to RM356.7 billion.

“The group’s financing growth remained well supported by its healthy funding structure, as reflected in its gross loan to fund and equity ratio of 80.7% as at the end of March 2022.”

For Q1, the group’s non-interest income was lower by 10.9%, compared with the previous corresponding quarter, due mainly to the decline in the group’s income from its unit trust and stockbroking businesses as well as lower investment income arising from the unfavourable market condition during the quarter. However, the other banking-related fee income remained stable.

The group’s unit trust business, undertaken by its wholly owned subsidiary, Public Mutual, remained the main contributor to the group’s non-interest income and contributing 10.1% to the group’s profit. As at the end of March 2022, Public Mutual continued to capture a large retail market share of 35.4%, with a total of 177 unit trust funds and total assets under management of RM99.8 billion.

“For Q1, the group recorded an increase of 1.5% in overhead expenses. In pursuit of cost optimisation strategy, the group continues to adopt a prudent approach in managing its operating overhead. In Q1, the group’s cost-to-income ratio remained at an efficient level of 33.2%, as compared with the domestic banking industry’s average of 48.1%.”

As at the end of March 2022, the group’s gross impaired loans ratio remained low at 0.3%, well below the industry’s gross impaired loans ratio of 1.5%. Despite its resilient credit profile, the group remained vigilant and continued to take a prudent approach in setting aside loan loss reserves. With the prudent preemptive provision being set aside since the start of the pandemic, the loan loss coverage of the group is the most prudent amongst its peers.

At the end of the quarter under review, the group’s loan loss coverage ratio stood at 382.5%, significantly higher compared with the banking industry’s loan loss coverage ratio of 115.7%. The group’s loan loss coverage ratio inclusive of regulatory reserves was higher at 402.7%.

Meanwhile, the group has assisted about 24% of its borrowers with total loans amounting to more than RM80.0 billion under various Repayment Assistance Programmes. With the expiry of some of the loans under the Pemulih repayment assistance scheme, the group is still proactively providing further assistance to customers who continue to face financial constraints. As at the end of April 2022, about RM20.1 billion domestic loans were still under the Repayment Assistance Programmes, accounting for 6% of the group’s total domestic loans.

Overseas operations contributed 7.5% to the group’s profit, whereby Public Financial Holdings Limited Group and Cambodian Public Bank continued to be the main contributors.

At the end of March 2022, the group’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratio stood at a healthy level of 14.3%, 14.4% and 17.4% respectively, while liquidity coverage ratio remained healthy at 126.2%.

“After two years into the pandemic, the group’s resilience to challenges has been strengthened. Coupled with its sound fundamentals built over the years, the group will remain in good stead to capitalise growth opportunities in the post-pandemic economy going forward.

“The group will remain steadfast in pursuing its organic business strategy, improving cost efficiency and maintaining superior asset quality to support sustainable growth,” said Teh.