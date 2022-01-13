Public can pay last respects to Shebby Singh at Nirvana Memorial centre Skudai

JOHOR BAHRU: The remains of former legendary national footballer Serbegeth Singh were brought to the Nirvana Memorial Centre Jalan Skudai here this afternoon for the people to pay their last respects after an autopsy at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) Forensic Medicine Department.

Serbegeth’s son, Sonuljit Singh(pix), 32, said those who wished to pay their last respects to the player, more popularly known as Shebby Singh, could do so starting at 4 pm before his body is taken to the Loke Yew Crematorium in Kuala Lumpur, tomorrow.

“Everyone who wants to come and pay their last respects can do so either in Johor or Kuala Lumpur, please spread the word. Tomorrow it will be from 3 to 4 pm in Kuala Lumpur, at the Loke Yew Crematorium,“ he told reporters when met at the HSA Forensic Medicine Department.

Sonuljit added that his father’s autopsy had also been completed.

“However, I am not ready to disclose the results, maybe we will share it with the media in future, until then please give us some space,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to fellow Malaysians for their prayers and condolences.

“Thank you so much for the outpouring of love and appreciation on social media, it’s amazing. He just wanted the best for Malaysian football. Much like a teacher who would scold or praise but at the end of the day, he loved football and the country,” he said.

Apart from Sonuljit, Shebby' Singh's wife Harbans Kaur, who is also a former national athlete, and his daughter Natassha Kaur, were also at the HSA Forensic Medicine Department.

Shebby Singh died while out cycling in Sunway at Iskandar Puteri here yesterday evening. He was 61.-Bernama