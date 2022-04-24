Public can submit traffic violation complaints via e-Aduan@JPJ app

KUALA LUMPUR: The public can now channel complaints regarding drivers who violate traffic rules easily by downloading the e-Aduan@JPJ app.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) Senior Director of Enforcement Datuk Lokman Jamaan said using the app, the public only needed to upload pictures or videos of traffic offences that occurred in front of them, the location of the offence and the time it was committed.

“You need to get a public id on the jpj.gov.my website first to register on the app. You also need to activate your global positioning system (GPS) to facilitate location tracking.

“Complaints made must be completed with time, place, video and photos to facilitate the investigation,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

Lokman also said the department will implement Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Ops HRA) 2022 from April 29 to May 8.

He said Ops HRA 2022 would be implemented using an advocacy and enforcement approach with the main objective of ensuring that roads are always safe and reduce the rate of accidents and fatalities.-Bernama