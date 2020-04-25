Public compliance to MCO required despite relaxed regulations under phase four

KUALA LUMPUR: Although the government has relaxed some of the regulations on the Movement Control Order (MCO) under phase four of its enforcement, the people are still expected to continue complying with every stipulated rule to achieve the goal of breaking the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

The action by the government in enforcing MCO and the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) have clearly given positive impact in preventing the spread of the deadly pandemic in the country, especially during the third phase.

This can be seen through the significant decline in Covid-19 positive cases in the country, thus giving the people the confidence that the country’s recovery from the outbreak has been encouraging with the enforcement of MCO since March 18.

Although many people want the MCO to end, the government’s decision to extend it for another two weeks to the fourth phase starting April 29 is for the public’s safety and well-being.

The government is also aware of the people’s concerns, especially in allowing university students, who are at their respective campuses to return home, and will make it a requirement for those involved to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

The government is also considering allowing a single trip journey for those who were stranded in their hometowns or other places since enforcement of the first phase of MCO to return home.

Towards this end, the government is collecting data and studying the best way to facilitate their journey, including requiring them to register online with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) application or make an appointment with the nearest police station for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Ramadan is celebrated differently this year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, but in no way does it prevent Muslims from fulfilling the third pillar of Islam in a new normal situation.

Like on a normal day during MCO, the regulations remain the same during the fasting month and the order for the people to stay at home stays to ensure the chain of the Covid-19 infection is completely broken.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in welcoming the government’s decision in extending the MCO, said it was an appropriate step in to curb infection of the deadly virus in the country.

He said the first and second phase of MCO had successfully flattened the pandemic curve and the third phase was a recovery process.

It is hoped the momentum will continue to keep the cases under control, he added.

He kept reminding the public that the best “vaccine” against Covid-19 is to train oneself to practice the the new norm of social distancing.

The people should also maintain a high level of hygiene, especially by washing their hands often and stay at home. -Bernama