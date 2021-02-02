Public encouraged to give feedback on implementation of emergency - KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The public can now share their views and provide feedback on the Proclamation of Emergency implemented from Jan 11 to Aug 1 via dedicated channels established by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM).

KKMM in a statement today said the feedback can be given through the Telegram Channel ‘Saluran Maklumat Darurat’ accessible via the link https://t.me/saluranmaklumatdarurat, or via email to maklumbalasdarurat@kkmm.gov.my.

“The feedback collected will be brought by KKMM to the Emergency Technical Committee meeting in order to improve the implementation of emergency in the fight against Covid-19.

“The feedback channel that is open to the public among the measures taken by the government to listen to and take into account the voice of the people, so that we can work together in the current situation and break the Covid-19 chain of infection,“ read the statement. — Bernama