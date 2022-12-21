Public hails lower-priced, higher-speed Unity Package prepaid internet plan

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly-introduced lower-priced and higher-speed Unity Package prepaid mobile internet plan has been well-received by the public.

Sixty-one-year-old sales manager Chai Yook Weng said the Unity Package would greatly help in reducing his monthly expenditure, as he is currently on a prepaid internet service plan that requires him to reload a minimum of RM30 every month for him to be able to purchase an internet data add-on.

“I’m looking forward to purchasing the package when it hits the market in February next year. I will not have to pay RM30 every month just to keep my data access active,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Twenty-seven-year-old mechanic Aaron Arvin concurred, saying he appreciated the package’s internet speed being increased to 3Mbps (megabits per second) from 1 Mbps.

“For the price of RM30, with 30 gigabytes (GB) of data for six months, 3 Mbps is above the average internet speed of similar data packages, so this is considered a plus point for those who can’t afford higher-priced packages,” he said.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Dollah Abd Rizal (@DolRizal) opined that the Unity Package is a good move by the ministry to look after those in the B40 category.

“That’s more like it! Look after (the) B40 needs first. They will suffer the most in the coming recession. Good move,” he tweeted.

Earlier today, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government will introduce a Unity Package prepaid mobile internet plan at half the price and triple the speed, with the package set to hit the market next February.

Fahmi said the implementation of the package would involve five telecommunication service providers, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, UMobile, Telekom Malaysia (TM) and YTL Communications.

He said the groups being targeted are youth aged up to 30, B40, persons with disabilities (PwDs), senior citizens and veterans of uniformed bodies.-Bernama