KUALA LUMPUR: Most public libraries across the country have begun operating again with various new approaches and initiatives in place under the new normal preventive measures introduced to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at curbing the Covid-19 pandemic.

After being closed since March 18 following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), public libraries began to reopen when the MCO was relaxed to the Conditional MCO (CMCO) from May 4 and thereafter the Recovery MCO (RMCO) (from June 10) which saw flexibility in most economic and social activities.

The National Library of Malaysia (PNM) here and the libraries under it, namely five community libraries and 507 rural libraries reopened since June 16, while public libraries in the states were reopened in stages with Penang starting on May 13, Johor and Kedah (May 17), Sabah (May 22), Perlis and Melaka (June 1), Sarawak (June 3), Terengganu (June 4), Perak (June 12), and Selangor and Pahang (June 15), while in Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan most public libraries are non-operational.

In addition to implementing the prescribed SOPs, there are a number of reforms introduced such as the limited number of visitors and new methods of borrowing and returning books such as the use of the online platform for booking of books and courier services for the delivery and return of these materials.

The SOPs for the library services sector in Malaysia, among others, stipulate that users and staff record personal information including body temperature, wear face masks, sanitise hands frequently and practice social distancing.

PNM director-general Maizan Ismail said since reopening until June 30, PNM received 4,024 visitors while online loan statistics through u-Pustaka at www.u-pustaka.gov.my recorded a total of 31,618 visitors.

“PNM welcomes the public to get 13.2 million digital reading materials through the u-Pustaka portal and follow various interesting online programmes or activities organised through PNM’s social media,“ she told Bernama.

PNM opens every Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm to provide information and membership registration counters, Malaysian and Overseas reference centres, Adult Loan Services, Submission of Act Materials and Services to Publishers and the National Centre for Malay Manuscripts.

Currently, PNM’s Children’s Library is closed but child collection loans can be made at Level 3, Wisma Sejarah, located near PNM. All loans and return of scholarly materials can be done at Wisma Sejarah using a book drop machine or by dealing directly with the staff on duty.

PNM sets four guidelines for borrowing and returns which are limited to 20 people at a time; only 20 minutes of time is allocated for each user; users are only allowed to borrow and return (no referral and reading sessions); and children are not allowed in.

In general, all public libraries nationwide take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, but at the same time they welcome visitors.

Most libraries across the country also did not impose fines on borrowers for late return of scientific materials and books as they (borrowers) were unable to do so following the implementation of the MCO since March 18.

Meanwhile, The Selangor Public Library Corporation provides its “BookFly2U” service to enable users to borrow books only by using WhatsApp or telephone applications, to make it easier for people who still want to go to the library to borrow books. Users only need to submit the name of the book they want to borrow on WhatsApp to 010-8491448 or call 03-55197667.

The Raja Tun Uda Library in Shah Alam uses the QR code scanner of the SELangkah application and also practices social distancing with only two individuals allowed to sit at a table and allows the use of seminar rooms and discussion rooms but its capacity has been reduced to 50 per cent.

Apart from that, the Terengganu Public Library Corporation introduced a new system which is online attendance booking for the public through www.trglib.gov.my/meet before coming to the library to avoid congestion in the area.

The Sarawak State Library provides a free application for book loans that will be sent to each user.

Various programmes are organised online to make it easier for users to use their services, such as the Angka.sa2 application which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store where each user can browse a variety of digital reading materials online.

For book loans, the Sarawak State Library provides a “BookBear” service which is also available in the Angka.sa2 application, a concept where users can place an order through the application and it will send the item to the user’s home. -Bernama