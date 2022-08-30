Public Mutual declares distributions of RM99 mln for 13 funds

KUALA LUMPUR: Public Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Public Mutual, has declared distributions amounting to more than RM99 million for 13 funds.

Among the 13 funds, the Public Mutual (PB) announced 2.75 sen gross distribution per unit for PB Bond Fund, 2.5 sen per unit for PB Sukuk Fund, 1.00 sen each per unit for PB China Australia Equity Fund, Public SmallCap Fund, and Public Navigator Growth Fund, respectively, and 0.15 sen per unit for Public Islamic Treasures Growth Fund.

“Public Mutual is Malaysia’s most significant private unit trust company with more than 170 funds under its management. This year, the company emerged as the biggest winner again at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, receiving two Group Awards and 30 individual Fund Awards,” it said in a statement.

Public Mutual also gained global recognition by winning 13 awards from the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2022 - Global Islamic.

Public Mutual is also an approved private retirement scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds. It has a total of 31 branches/customer service centres nationwide.