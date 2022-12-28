Public participation programme for Penang Draft Local Plan 2030 extended

GEORGE TOWN: The publicity and public participation programme for the Penang Draft Local Plan (Island) 2030, which was supposed to end on Dec 13, has been extended until Jan 10 next year, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

He said the decision was made to provide stakeholders the opportunity to submit suggestions, feedback or objections on the draft local plan that had been implemented by the state government in accordance with the existing laws.

“The extension period, which is more than a month, will allow the stakeholders comprising land owners including developers to give feedback regarding the proposed development or change in land use until 2030.

“They (the stakeholders) can also access related forms (objection, feedback and public opinion forms) online (before the Local Plan document is finalised),” he told reporters here today.

He said this in response to the statement by Gerakan which questioned the transparency of the Penang state government in implementing the publicity and public participation programme of the Penang Draft Local Plan (Island) 2030.

The draft local plan was the first to be presented by the DAP-led Penang government and it has been open for public participation for two months from Oct 14 to Dec 13.

Chow said those who have submitted suggestions and agreed to attend the public hearing session conducted by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) would receive notifications after the end of the extension period.

“During the public hearing session, the stakeholders can present their respective views to the panel involved.

“It is understood that the MBPP has also conducted a town hall session with related associations regarding the draft local plan,” he said.-Bernama