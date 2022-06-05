Public, private agencies urged to be active participants in climate, biodiversity talks

KUANTAN: All public and private agencies in Malaysia are urged to become active participants in climate and biodiversity talks and support key initiatives such as proposals to protect and preserve at least 30 per cent of land and oceans by 2030.

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah(pix) said Malaysia must also endeavor to make successful the big visionary plan, namely, the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework that is being discussed in the Convention on Biological Diversity for approval at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in China.

“The core of the plan is a proposal based on scientific studies to allocate 30 per cent of the sizes of the land and seas of the world as protected and conservation areas.

“We must endeavour to ascertain the land and water areas which can be gazetted to achieve this important global target.

“Malaysia’s participation in achieving this target can highlight togetherness with the whole world in tackling this issue.

“More so, our country is one of the 17 megadiversity countries in the world which are recognised for being rich in flora and fauna,” he said in a statement in conjunction with World Environment Day today.

Other than COP15, also taking place this year is the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP27) scheduled in Egypt this November whereby Tengku Hassanal is of the view that Malaysia as a member nation must be actively involved in participating in the international dialogue.

Tengku Hassanal said efforts to preserve the environment also required the involvement of all Malaysians and the aspiration must be interpreted to become a reality for the sake of future generations.

In the statement, His Highness expressed his gratitude for the action taken by the Pahang government which had gazetted expansion of the Chini Forest Reserve in Aug 5, 2021 to 6,502.8 hectares (ha) from 4,600 ha.

This was in line with His Highness’ decree after visiting the location following reports on the destruction to Tasik Chini (Lake Chini).

“The expansion of the Chini Forest Reserve can directly protect the flora and fauna and ensure the lives of the Orang Asli in the area are not continuously threatened.

“Tasik Cini is nature’s jewel in Pahang and is the site of the first Biosphere Reserve of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Malaysia.

“This makes its uniqueness of high value and of global standards and must be preserved and conserved,” His Highness added.-Bernama