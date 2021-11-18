Public-private collaboration vital to digital economy, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The public and private sectors need to work together and complement each other in stepping up the efforts of digitising the services and delivery to the people, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said.

He said with collaboration between the public and private sectors, Malaysia will move into the digital economy with confidence and readiness.

“I would like to congratulate Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) for organising Minggu Saham Digital (MSD) for the second time this year following an encouraging response last year.

“While the country is still working hard to manage the Covid-19 threats, PNB is continuing its financial literacy agenda, and even improved the event so that more people can be involved,“ he said in a video message in conjunction with the official launch of the MSD 2021 today.

Ismail Sabri said MSD is the best platform for Malaysians to learn learn tips on managing finances, saving and investing in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere with their families.

“I welcome PNB’s initiative to organise MSD once again to enhance the community’s understanding of financial management,“ he added.

Meanwhile, PNB group chairman Tun Arifin Zakaria said MSD, which was held for the first time last year, managed to attract more than two million viewers during the seven-day event.

“Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia (MSAM) held from 2000 to 2019 has succeeded in attracting the participation of about four million Malaysians during the 20 years of its organisation.

He asserted that MSD will remain as one of the interactive platforms for Malaysians to deepen their financial knowledge and get to know PNB and investment companies more closely.

Themed “#LaburBersama” (let’s invest together), the MSD 2021 is held from Nov 17 to 23 with activities aimed at educating and raising public understanding on savings and investment in an educational entertainment format, while showcasing PNB's portfolio and business operations.-Bernama