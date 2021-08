KUALA LUMPUR: The public service system will not be affected despite a change in the country’s leadership landscape.

Public Service director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman(pix) said the current political change should not influence how the government’s delivery system is being carried out by the public service.

“I take the year 2018 as an example. There was a lot of fear when we had a change in the government, but not one of the public services were affected.

“We can still go to hospitals for health services, go to schools to get our education, go to licensing counters, renew our identity cards and get other services,” he said when interviewed on RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

Mohd Khairul Adib said the smoothness of the public service could also be seen in the undisturbed government programmes such as the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pick).

Meanwhile, he also called on civil servants to remain neutral, follow all instructions and not get involved in politics.

It is also hoped that the public service will continue to be efficient and civil servants would continue to uphold the pledge they made to serve the country, he added.-Bernama