Public to fill up approval form to enter Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Members of the public who wish to enter Sabah for essential services and official duty must obtain approval from the Chief Minister’s Department by filling up the special approval form online.

Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi (pix) said the form was accessible via https://forms.gle/GfQBdvBDDZXp9JyH8.

“Having relevant documents and the results of the Covid-19 test ready will facilitate the entry into Sabah.

“The requirement to undergo quarantine will depend on the assessment of the purpose of entry, risk and health level,” she said in a statement here today.

She said individuals seeking entry into Sabah were also advised to contact the Sabah Health Department’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Center (CPRC) at 088-219455.

Dr Christina also advised all individuals returning to Sabah to practice social distancing, wear face mask and to ensure that symptoms and body temperature were continuously monitored. -Bernama