PETALING JAYA: All public transport services are only allowed to operate at half the usual passenger capacity per ride beginning today, although they can revert to their normal operating hours.

For private vehicles, the government will now allow up to four individuals from the same family living in the same house in a single car.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to limit passengers on public transport was to ensure social distancing in the vehicles as economic activities resume today.

“For example, if a bus can fit 40 passengers, only 20 will be allowed to ride at any one time. The same applies to train services.

“They can only carry half the usual passenger load,” he said in his daily press conference in Putrajaya yesterday.

Ismail Sabri added the decision to allow public transport services to revert to their standard operating hours was to cater to Malaysians who would be returning to work.

This comes following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement on Friday that almost all businesses nationwide would be allowed to resume their operations beginning today, under strict conditions.

To ensure compliance in public transport vehicles, Ismail Sabri said authorities would monitor the situation, including in other public areas, with more personnel to be assigned for this purpose.

On the four-person-per-car rule, Ismail Sabri said the decision to allow this was made because the issue of social distancing among family members does not arise, as they also live and slept together in the same house.

