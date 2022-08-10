Public undeterred by two-hour queue to buy cheap essentials at PJMKM

TANAH MERAH: The public was undeterred by a two-hour queue in order to take advantage of a 20 per cent discount on essential items at the Bukit Panau state constituency Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) Cheap Sale Programme (PJMKM) today.

One such member of the public, Farid Dulah, 21, said as a labourer the cheap sale programme makes a huge impact on his monthly expenditure.

“I am willing to join the long queue just so that I can get my essential items today; what I buy today will last me about two weeks.

“Usually for each round of buying, I need to spend about RM100. However, through this PJMKM today, I need to pay only RM80, so the remaining RM20 can be utilised for something else,“ he said when met by Bernama at the Blimbey Enterprise supermarket here today.

According to supermarket manager Nor Zianal Abdul Razak, 41, the public started queueing at 8 am.

“The sale began at 10 am, so I was surprised to see such a queue when I arrived at the store.

“Milk, cooking oil and rice were among the best-selling items, so I had to limit purchases so that other customers could also buy these items after queuing up for a long time,“ she said.

Nor Zianal said following the good response received, the supermarket had to replenish these items so as not to disappoint customers who had long been in the queue.

Another customer, Azrini Che Mustapa, 33, said the PJMKM was also an opportunity for the local community to buy essential goods in preparation for the monsoon season.

“We in Kelantan will face the monsoon season soon, so through this cheap sales programme there is a buying option for low-income residents to get goods at a lower price.

“It is hoped that this programme will continue from time to time to help reduce the cost of living for the people,“ she added.-Bernama