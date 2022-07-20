Public urged to do their part and not offer bribes

PETALING JAYA: The public has been urged to stop offering bribes to curb corruption.

According to a report by The Star Online, Perak police chief Commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid(pix) said failure to control corruption will see people doubting and distrusting the police.

”I understand that some folk may think that they do not want to get slapped with summonses, especially after committing a traffic offence.

“The people need to change their mindset

“If any officers, not just the police, asks for bribes, the people are encouraged to lodge a report with the police or Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),“ he reportedly told reporters after attending the state police monthly gathering at the police air unit training base in Ipoh.

“Get their name and (badge) number.

“There can be allegations sometime, so we will have to investigate these reports,“ he reportedly added.