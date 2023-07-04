Public urged to report electric cable theft: SESB

KOTA KINABALU: The public are urged to channel information on electric cable theft that has an adverse effect on the supply of electricity in Sabah.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) chief executive officer (CEO) Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said that every bit of information provided will help speed up the company’s response and help reduce the problems faced by residents due to this type of crime.

He said recent thefts had caused supply disruption to several locations around Kota Kinabalu, which forced SESB to supply electricity through alternative means, including the use of generators.

“This irresponsible attitude can also cause fatalities to the offenders who may be exposed to electrocution. When SESB cables in certain areas are stolen or destroyed, the local community are robbed off their electricity supply and it will affect their daily routine.

“It also will have other implications, including jeopardising business and economic activities,” he said in a statement today, adding that the company would cooperate with the police to ensure that offenders and masterminds of cable theft are brought to justice, as well as to conduct initiatives to curb such acts.

Those who wish to channel information about cable theft can reach out through the SESB Careline at 15454, 088- 515000 or through Whatsapp 019 8525427, or the mySESB app. -Bernama