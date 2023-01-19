‘Pulau is a horror film, not porn’

PUTRAJAYA: The Film Censorship Board of Malaysia (LPF) has found that there is a difference between the content of the “Pulau” movie trailer shared on social media and the content submitted to it for censorship.

Taking cognisance of the issues that arose after the promotion of the film was made through the sharing of posters and the trailer on social media, the LPF in a statement today stated that the content of the trailer shown online is outside its jurisdiction.

LPF, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), performs its censorship duties based on the Film Censorship Act 2002 [Act 620] which governs the screening of films and film publicity materials that are broadcast, exhibited, disseminated, screened, distributed or transmitted physically (conventionally) to the general public in Malaysia, except through the Internet, it said.

The board said it examines and gives special attention based on the KDN Film Censorship Guidelines (GPPF) 2010 which include aspects such as public safety and order; religious and sociocultural sensitivities as well as moral values; before issuing a decision on content censorship and film publicity material.

“The LPF is always sensitive to the morals and socio-culture of Malaysian society and undertakes film censorship as stipulated in the guidelines,“ it said.

LPF said “Pulau” is a horror flick and not a pornographic film as made out to be.

“Pulau” which will be shown next March, was heavily criticised mainly on social media by netizens who disputed the approval of the work because it allegedly contained “steamy” scenes.

Yesterday, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil had also stated that he felt that the trailer of “Pulau” was not suitable for viewing. -Bernama