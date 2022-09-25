Pulau Manis homestay generates income for Pos Balar Orang Asli

GUA MUSANG: The blood and sweat of the Orang Asli community of the Temiar tribe who put in the effort to build and complete the Pulau Manis homestay in Kampung Dakoh, Pos Balar here finally paid off as it is often the choice of tourists who come to the remote area.

The Pulau Manis homestay, which is located on the edge of Sungai Dakoh, is built from bamboo and forest wood in order to reflect the identity of the Orang Asli people there as well as create a personal experience and attraction for tourists to come and stay.

Speaking to reporters, Pulau Manis homestay manager Ahmadi Jalil Biyor, 40, said the accommodation was built on an idea by Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim.

“It was built in a gotong-royong (volunteer) manner by the Temiar community here two years ago. Over 30 residents from the surrounding villages in Pos Balar, namely Kampung Balar Lama, Kampung Dakoh, Kampung Peng and Kampung Tembaga came together to build this homestay.

“The main purpose is to improve our economy at Pos Balar while creating job opportunities for young people in the village,“ he said when met recently.

Ahmad Jalil added that the homestay will provide a detour for tourists and visitors not only for recreation but also to see for themselves the life and activities of the Orang Asli at Pos Balar.

“For as low as RM20 a day, this place will be in high demand among visitors in no time while making Kampung Dakoh a potential tourist destination for those who want to experience a peaceful and tranquil environment of natural beauty, including clear river water and cool climate,“ he said.

Meanwhile Mohd Syahbuddin said the Pulau Manis homestay creates an opportunity for the Orang Asli community there to highlight the unexplored beauty of flora and fauna, the uniqueness of tradition and culture and encourage the development of the community's source of income in Pos Balar.

He said over RM40,000 has been spent thus far on development and maintenance works which are carried out at least once every year.

“The homestay not only offers 11 houses for rent, but it is also complete with prayer room facilities, agricultural areas and sufficient toilets to accommodate all visitors here,“ he said.

Mohd Syahbuddin also said that monitoring tasks are also carried out by the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) which is responsible to maintain and improve basic facilities in villages around Pos Balar such as providing agricultural sites for Orang Asli to grow MD2 pineapples.

Those interested in staying there can contact Ahmadi Jalil at 017-9658967.-Bernama