Pupils familiar with Covid-19 screening test: Radzi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MOE) has found that a majority of primary school pupils are familiar with the Covid-19 screening test using a saliva test kit, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin(pix).

Radzi, who observed the school operation on the first day of the implementation of Covid-19 screening for primary school pupils in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bandar Sri Damansara 3 here today, said he was satisfied with the process.

He said 28 out of 280 pupils in the school were selected to undergo the screening process.

“Alhamdulillah, we can see that these children have started to understand the methods and procedures (of Covid-19 screening) in schools.

“Today’s process went well, the pupils are able to follow the instructions given by their teachers and take the test on their own in the designated area provided by the school,” he said in a video recording that was shared with the media.

In this regard, Radzi said MOE was confident that the process could be implemented continuously and in an orderly manner in the following week until the school session ended on Dec 11.

On Nov 27, MOE announced that primary school pupils would undergo the mandatory Covid-19 tests on a rotational basis every Wednesday.

Prior to that, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that primary school pupils must undergo the Covid-19 screening tests on a weekly basis starting from Monday, Nov 29.-Bernama