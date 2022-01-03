Pupils to wear masks in England’s schools amid Omicron wave

LONDON: Secondary school pupils in England are once again being asked to wear masks in classrooms as Omicron continues to spread in Britain ahead of children’s return to school next week.

The recommendation came as the government pledges to keep face-to-face education going despite surging Covid-19 infections in England, according to Xinhua.

Masks will “maximise the number of children in school” for the “maximum amount of time,“ said the British government, stressing the “temporary” guidance for schools and colleges will be reviewed on Jan 26 when Plan B regulations, which involve guidance to work from home and mandatory face masks in most public indoor venues among others, are scheduled to expire.

More than 90 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 59 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.-Bernama