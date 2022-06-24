Purple League Corporate back inAaugust with RM100,000 prize money

KUALA LUMPUR: After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Purple League Corporate will be held at the Biz Link One Badminton Academy, Kepong with a total of RM100,000 prize money at stake.

After the inaugural edition in 2019, the second season of the competition is scheduled to be held on two consecutive weekends – with the round robin from August 6-14, while the final round will take place on August 20-21.

Malaysia Purple League (MPL) chief operating officer Ho Khek Mong said the competition targets participation from corporate companies and government agencies.

“Statistics indicates that badminton has now become the number one recreational sport for corporate and government employees after working hours. We are determined to provide a sporting platform for any company or agency that is active and passionate in playing badminton.

“I believe that this competition will be a platform for corporate companies and government agencies to experience themselves the atmosphere of sporting action as well as a platform for them to broaden their business opportunity,” he said during the press conference here, today.

Khek Mong said four corporate companies have confirmed their participation in the tournament as of now.

The interested corporate entities can register until July 4 for the tournament.-Bernama