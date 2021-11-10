Push the health and safety angle

OUR government missed the train during the Timah controversy by allowing a fixation on the brand name instead of steering the debate towards a more sober direction.

It should have seized the opportunity to instil a spirit of unity between Muslims and non-Muslims instead of letting the bottle remain a separator between Islam and all other religions.

Alcohol consumption has always been primarily a health and safety issue. A thousand years before Islam, Lord Buddha laid down a strict precept: “You shall drink no maddening drink.”

He forbade it because he had observed six harmful effects of being addicted to alcohol, and these were “actual loss of wealth, increase of quarrels, susceptibility to disease, loss of good character, indecent exposure, impaired intelligence”.

The Buddha was clear that strong drink indulgence “dulls the thought” and that the result is “madness for a man.”

To this day, pious Buddhists abstain from liquor. Pious devotees of many other religions are also total abstainers.

Politicians and non-governmental organisations (NGO) involved in liquor debates should avoid making farcical comments such as the need for tolerance to prevail in a multiracial and multi-religious Malaysia, as this implies that non-Islamic religions permit liquor addiction.

The real division is between abstinence and non-abstinence, and among drinkers between addiction and non-addiction.

Because this is the real division, we should be careful not just to avoid addiction to liquor but to any food and beverage item that endangers health and safety.

The list of harmful food and beverage (F&B) items on sale in Malaysia is depressingly long and their consumption accounts for the surge in killer diseases such as diabetes, heart attack, and cancer.

The Timah dispute was a missed opportunity to reset the nation’s approach towards the F&B industry, starting with alcoholic drinks.

Health effects of boozing are well known, with the more serious ones being damage to the liver, intestine, pancreas, colon, heart, and immune system.

A study published in The Lancet Oncology journal in July this year found that 4% of all new global cancer cases in 2020 were linked to moderate and heavy drinking.

Most bothersome is the psychological harm because alcohol races into your brain and this has the effect of slowing your reflexes, muddling up your thinking, and altering your mood emboldening you to get violent.

Alcohol kills three million people worldwide each year, not just from diseases but also from drink driving and violence. Even moderate drinking can cause high blood pressure.

A standard bottle of whiskey has 40% alcohol content. Some connoisseurs will down a quarter of the bottle at one night-long session.

If it’s a 750ml bottle, that’s 75ml of alcohol. For comparison, a standard bottle of beer has 5% alcohol content. A 320ml bottle will therefore have 16ml alcohol.

As a seasoned drinker can down five bottles easily, that’s 80ml in one night, about the same indulgence as whiskey.

Your body will eliminate the alcohol at a speed known as the metabolic rate. The speed limit is 15ml at one session of drinking.

When your alcohol intake goes beyond this limit, the excess is retained in the blood and some of it goes to the brain.

Heavy whiskey and beer drinkers far exceed this limit in one tipsy night. When they stagger out to their cars intoxicated, they pose a danger to the public.

On Oct 24, a young man who was drunk behind the wheel speeded against the flow of traffic and crashed into two cars along the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway.

On Sept 6 a lorry driver took to the wheel after a bout of drinking and rammed into five cars.

Drink driving is a major problem in Southeast Asia and is the biggest cause of road crashes in Laos and Thailand.

In Malaysia, over 1,000 accidents and 618 deaths were attributed to alcohol consumption from 2010 to 2015.

But there is also a cheery bite. Earlier this year, a large study published in BMC Medicine journal found that drinking some wine at dinner may not pose a health risk.

The reason is that a 750ml bottle of wine will have 15% alcohol and it can fill eight glasses. Two glasses give 28ml.

Over a long meal, this amount of alcohol can be disposed of by the body. Nevertheless, it is safer to nurse just one glass of wine amounting to 14ml of alcohol, within the limit. Alcohol in drink serves a convivial purpose: to refresh, relax, and rejoice (3R effect).

Hence, glasses clink loudly on celebratory occasions. However, alcohol produces the harmful effect of intoxication once consumption exceeds the 15ml limit.

Can we remove all or most alcohol from the bottle and still produce the 3R effect? Yes, with sophisticated technology.

Health-conscious Europe is going big into alcohol-free beer containing zero or near-zero alcohol.

Heineken is the leader and it has introduced Malaysians to 0.0 beer with only 0.02% alcohol.

America and Japan are also fizzing with low-alcohol beers, amidst growing health and safety concerns.

The first alcohol-free beer was introduced in 1988, ahead of its time. Now alcohol-free pubs, bars, and towns are making the news in some parts of Europe and America.

Spain has produced a whisky that echoes the flavour and burn of liquor with zero alcohol content.

If our government focuses on health and safety, there are three measures it can take to gain world standing.

First, grant tax exemption on the import of low- or no-alcohol beer and liquor, but stipulate that prices must stay unchanged so that consumption does not rise.

Second, offer tax benefits to importers, local producers, and sellers to reduce supply of liquors and beers with the standard high alcohol content.

Third, offer tax holidays to local producers of low-alcohol beer and liquors. It’s easy as bottoms up to produce beer with 1% alcohol or less.

While zero-alcohol whiskey isn’t cool in Malaysia, we will be one drink ahead if we can produce good liquors with only 10% alcohol content.

We can head in the right direction if driven by the “less is better, none is best” motto. For abstainers, carry on abstaining.

For drinkers, heavily reduced alcohol content will safeguard their health and keep the public safe as well.

The writer champions interfaith harmony. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com