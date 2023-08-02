Puspen staff, trainee charged with murder

SUNGAI SIPUT: An employee and a staff at a Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a trainee there last month.

The Puspen staff, Nur Aslam Faizal, 35, and Suffian Effendy Kadri, 30, nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Nurul Asyifa Redzuan, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The two men were jointly charged with murdering Mohd Ali Mohd Nor, 50, at the Perlop Puspen here at about 10.30 am last Jan 312.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides for the death penalty if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor R. S. Vitthiyeswary, while Nur Aslam was represented by lawyer Keshviner Singh. Suffian Effendy was unrepresented.

The court set April 10 for mention. -Bernama