Put stop to mega projects for now

I, BEING a sports enthusiast, am quite perplexed by the stance taken by the Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu to moot the idea of moving the Sports Complex from Bukit Jalil to Sepang in Selangor.

Costing RM1.6 billion in the 90s, the cost of constructing a Sports City at the present moment is mind boggling.

With the country currently grappling with so many economic issues, it is not prudent to propose such a project. It just ain’t cricket!

The national debt is just a shade below RM1 trillion. Does Malaysia need to undertake another massive mega project that could cost billions of ringgit? This would be like having first world infrastructure and third world mentality.

The Bukit Jalil Sports Complex should be appreciated for its iconic status and strategic location.

Our country is already reeling from adverse publicity for far too long. We do not need another mega project to unfold the next set of negativities.

Thiagarajan Mathiaparanam

Klang